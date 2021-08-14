MAI Capital Management Has $608,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $60,013,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 101.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.25.

NYSE GPN opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.47. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

