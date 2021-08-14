MAI Capital Management Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $132.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.37. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.