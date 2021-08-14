Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

MAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

