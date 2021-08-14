Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,462,000 after buying an additional 154,829 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,459,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.38. 4,578,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,528,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of -114.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.93.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

