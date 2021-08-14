Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 307.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. 497,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,458. The firm has a market cap of $495.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.