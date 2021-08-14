ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) CEO Kevin M. Phillips Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ManTech International stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ManTech International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,028,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

