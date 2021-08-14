Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $57.70 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.52.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.