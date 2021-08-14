Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Marchex also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $3.00 on Monday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $124.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 647,548 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

