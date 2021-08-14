Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

