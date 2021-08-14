Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 1,511 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,550,511. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $275.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.91. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

