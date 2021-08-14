Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $83.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.60. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

