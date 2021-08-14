Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

