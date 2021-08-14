Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 3,715 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 114.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

