Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of MRNS opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after buying an additional 72,251 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

