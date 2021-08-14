MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. 3,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 50.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

