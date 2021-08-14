MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. 3,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68.
About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.