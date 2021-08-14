Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 1%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56). Approximately 415,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 211,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.66).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRL shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Get Marlowe alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £620.08 million and a PE ratio of -260.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 828.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.