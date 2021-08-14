Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 1%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56). Approximately 415,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 211,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.66).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRL shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of £620.08 million and a PE ratio of -260.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 828.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

