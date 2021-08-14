Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.07 Per Share

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.90. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

