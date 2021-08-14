Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,611,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI remained flat at $$56.66 on Friday. 28,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.