Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,611,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI remained flat at $$56.66 on Friday. 28,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

