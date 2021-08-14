Mattern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. 32,257,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

