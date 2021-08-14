Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $434,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.64. 765,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.