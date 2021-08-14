Matthew Ohayer Buys 5,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.73 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $712.23 million and a P/E ratio of 68.19.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

