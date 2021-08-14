Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

MMX stock opened at C$5.86 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.47 and a 12-month high of C$7.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market cap of C$827.53 million and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.44.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$16.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.55.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.