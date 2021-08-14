McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.70 Million

Brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post $466.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $466.20 million. McAfee reported sales of $728.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the second quarter valued at about $8,325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 30.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. 1,343,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,424. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.62.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

