mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Down 9.4%

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) shares were down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.88 and last traded at C$7.91. Approximately 78,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 55,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on mdf commerce to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on mdf commerce from C$10.32 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.10. The firm has a market cap of C$226.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. Research analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

