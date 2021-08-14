MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 79.14% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. MedAvail updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 3,254,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,137. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

