MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Lake Street Capital

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 131.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MedAvail will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in MedAvail by 364.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MedAvail by 2,142,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 535,575 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in MedAvail by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MedAvail by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MedAvail by 760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

