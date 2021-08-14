MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.24, but opened at $25.13. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 4,116 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

In related news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,304,085.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 261,061 shares of company stock worth $9,790,299 over the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.64.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

