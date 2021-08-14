Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MDNA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,632. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
About Medicenna Therapeutics
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.