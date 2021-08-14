Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MDNA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,632. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) by 594.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

