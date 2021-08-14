Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 48.57%.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Meredith has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDP shares. lifted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

