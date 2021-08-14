Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) vs. Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Financial Comparison

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Alpha Teknova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $253.67 million 3.42 $46.19 million $1.07 18.71 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 26.62% 32.03% 20.29% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Meridian Bioscience and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.35%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Alpha Teknova on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad. The Life Science segment distributes bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction/ quantitative PCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded by William J. Motto in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.