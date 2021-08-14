Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MBNKF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

