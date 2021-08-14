Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$63.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

