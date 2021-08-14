M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in July

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22.

MGPUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC cut M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $3.20 price objective on shares of M&G and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

