MIB Coin Trading Up 41.6% This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $393,528.71 and approximately $84.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027446 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00033008 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 423,480,286 coins and its circulating supply is 146,178,358 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

