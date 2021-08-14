MicroMoney (AMM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $191,973.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $209,305.51 and $191,973.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

