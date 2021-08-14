Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,368. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

