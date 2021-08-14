Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,915. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.