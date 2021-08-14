Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

