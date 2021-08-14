Millennium Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after buying an additional 7,476,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

