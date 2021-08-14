Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.28 Million in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,737,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCXI. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $978.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.