Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,352,562 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,352,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.36 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

