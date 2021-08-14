Millennium Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 2,213.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

