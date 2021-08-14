Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,017 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Akouos were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akouos by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Akouos by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,509,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Akouos by 2,007.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akouos by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Akouos during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKUS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of AKUS stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $389.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

