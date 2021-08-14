Mina (MINA) Trading Up 27.7% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $591.77 million and approximately $52.39 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00006405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00138814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00155691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,518.96 or 0.99839827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.16 or 0.00859669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 194,117,492 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

