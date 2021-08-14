Minim (MINM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Minim to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.14. Minim has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

In other Minim news, CEO Graham James Chynoweth purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $650,000 over the last 90 days. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Minim in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

