Minim (MINM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Minim to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MINM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.14. Minim has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.70.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Minim in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
About Minim
Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.
