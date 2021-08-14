MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,988 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,675,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,268,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

