Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 1,961 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,132,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

