Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 571 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.00. 1,297,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.69.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.