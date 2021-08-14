Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,811. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.91 and a one year high of $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of -338.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.59.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

