Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

ALB traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.22. The company had a trading volume of 847,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,039. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.84. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock worth $7,925,245. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

